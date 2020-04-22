Ibadan Chief Imam says Ramadan begins Thursday

Sheikh Abdul-Ganiy Abubakry, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, has said that Ramadan fasting begins on Thursday, April 23.

This is contained in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to him, the Tarawiy prayer, which precedes the fasting, holds on Wednesday, April 22, while the first Ramadan fasting holds on Thursday.

“This is to inform the entire Muslim Umah that Tarawiy (Asamu) commences today, Wednesday, April 22 equivalent to Shaban 29th 1441.

“And tomorrow Thursday, April 23 will be the first day of Ramadan 1441. May Allah (SWT) enable us witness more of it in our lives. Observe your Tarawi at home,” the Ibadan Chief Imam said.