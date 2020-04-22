Nigerian troops kill 21 bandits in Zamfara

Nigerian troops kill 21 bandits in Zamfara

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:29 am


Nigerian troops:

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on April 20, killed no fewer than 21 armed bandits in an encounter at Zurmi in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said four soldiers died during the encounter.

Enenche said that more details would be provided after the exploitation operation in the area.

He added that the troops had begun aggressive patrols in the area for domination and confidence building among the locals.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria requests the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the country of the criminal elements,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Olam closes Lagos subsidiary after manager dies from Covid-19
    60 mins ago

    30 Years After: Major Orkar, Shaki and the Journalism We Practiced
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Bishop Kwakpovwe cautions against fear virus, conspiracy theories
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19 thoughts: Tsunami loading
    11 hours ago

    BREAKING! Nigeria records 117 new cases of COVID-19, 59 in Lagos
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Another WHO staff test positive in Bauchi
    12 hours ago

    COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers withheld salaries
    12 hours ago

    Shouting Match! Akinjide Vs Ige