Olam closes Lagos subsidiary after manager dies from Covid-19

A major player in Nigerian food sector, Olam International, said it has shut down OK Foods, its subsidiary in Lagos state after one of the managers died from COVID-19 infection.

According to the company in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Makul Mathur, the deceased r, a 49-year-old male staff died on April 20, at an hospital where he had been admitted a day before, after testing positive for the virus.

“The 49 years old male, was a manager at our OK Foods business in Lagos, Nigeria, and passed-on on April 20, in a hospital where he had been admitted on evening of April 19, receiving medical care after experiencing symptoms and testing positive for the virus on the morning of April 20.

“We have informed all co-workers and people who may have come into recent contact with him to provide support and to each adhere to the strict self-isolation guidelines recommended by the government, NCDC and WHO.

“As a precaution, three workers from our OK Foods facility who are experiencing mild symptoms are currently isolating at the state health facility.

“Safeguarding our employees and ensuring their safety is our number one priority.

“Last Thursday, on April 16, as a precautionary measure, we suspended all operations and announced the closure of our Okay Foods facility in Lagos State for sanitization and fumigation in line with regulatory requirements.

“We are continuing to implement proactive measures at all our faculties, including enhanced health and safety, additional personal hygiene measures, personal protection equipment, and new working protocols such as staggered shift patterns.”