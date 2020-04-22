Olam closes Lagos subsidiary after manager dies from Covid-19

Olam closes Lagos subsidiary after manager dies from Covid-19

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:12 am


Coronavirus

A major player in Nigerian food sector, Olam International, said it has shut down OK Foods, its subsidiary in Lagos state after one of the managers died from COVID-19 infection.

According to the company in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Makul Mathur, the deceased r, a  49-year-old male staff died on April 20, at an hospital where he had been admitted a day before, after testing positive for the virus.

“The 49 years old male, was a manager at our OK Foods business in Lagos, Nigeria, and passed-on on April 20, in a hospital where he had been admitted on evening of April 19, receiving medical care after experiencing symptoms and testing positive for the virus on the morning of April 20.

“We have informed all co-workers and people who may have come into recent contact with him to provide support and to each adhere to the strict self-isolation guidelines recommended by the government, NCDC and WHO.

“As a precaution, three workers from our OK Foods facility who are experiencing mild symptoms are currently isolating at the state health facility.

“Safeguarding our employees and ensuring their safety is our number one priority.

“Last Thursday, on April 16, as a precautionary measure, we suspended all operations and announced the closure of our Okay Foods facility in Lagos State for sanitization and fumigation in line with regulatory requirements.

“We are continuing to implement proactive measures at all our faculties, including enhanced health and safety, additional personal hygiene measures, personal protection equipment, and new working protocols such as staggered shift patterns.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    59 mins ago

    30 Years After: Major Orkar, Shaki and the Journalism We Practiced
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Bishop Kwakpovwe cautions against fear virus, conspiracy theories
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian troops kill 21 bandits in Zamfara
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19 thoughts: Tsunami loading
    11 hours ago

    BREAKING! Nigeria records 117 new cases of COVID-19, 59 in Lagos
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Another WHO staff test positive in Bauchi
    11 hours ago

    COVID 19: Buhari approves immediate payment of university lecturers withheld salaries
    12 hours ago

    Shouting Match! Akinjide Vs Ige