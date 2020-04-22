Tinubu mourns Globe Motors boss, Anumudu

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:48 pm


Anumudu

The National Leader of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with family members and associates of Chief Willie Anumudu on the death of the businessman.

Anumudu, Chairman of Globe Motors Ltd., died in Lagos on April 21.

Tinubu, in a condolence message, by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, described Anumudu as a prominent businessman, reputed for his industry and humanitarian activities.

The APC leader expressed sadness over the death of Anumudu, that they were close friends.

“His death is a personal loss because he was close to me. But it is also a distressing loss to the country. Anumudu was a renowned philanthropist and businessman.

“As chairman of Globe Motors Nigeria Ltd., he was reputed for his industry, business expertise and philanthropic activities.

“Apart from his contributions in the business sector, the country needs people like Anumudu at this critical time when government and private sector players are putting minds and resources together to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My condolences also go to Gov. Hope Uzodinma and the government and people of Imo State.”

Tinubu also sympathised with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria for the loss of an illustrious member.

He similarly, condoled with Anumudu’s wife, and children, praying God to comfort them and grant their father eternal rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anumudu was having health challenges before his death.

