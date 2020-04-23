I saw Abba Kyari in my dream the night before he died – Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Friday said he saw the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, the night before his death.

Adesina who said this in his weekly, every Friday column, with the title, “My Last Contact With Abba Kyari” said he had on 15 April, two days before the death of Kyari inquired about how the late Chief of Staff was coping with Covid-19 from one of his aides and he was told the he is doing well.

Adesina, however, said he was roused from sleep to put out a statement on the death of Kyari two days later.

The Presidential spokesperson recalled that Kyari had appeared to him in an “unusual manner” the night before the Friday he died in a dream.

He wrote about the dream experience in the article: “I’m not much of a dreamer. At least, not dreams with significance. Dreams come from a multitude of business, as the Good Book says, so if a man drinks a bowl of garri before going to bed, and he dreams of swimming in a pond or river, he actually started swimming right from inside that bowl of garri.

“On Thursday night inward Friday, I dreamt. The President and myself were in a corridor in the Presidential Villa, and he was talking with me. Suddenly, by my right, I saw a figure waiting for me to finish with the President.

“It was Mallam Abba, clad in his usual white native attire, with the trademark red cap. But this time, there was no flowing Agbada, which I found rather odd.

“He never (or rarely) appeared without the flowing robe. He was heavily bearded, another surprise, and the beard was all white. I rounded off discussion with the President, and yielded space for the Chief.

“I made nothing of the dream, but after he died, I shared my experience with my friend, Mallam Garba Deen Mohammed.

“He came to say goodbye to you, and you didn’t know it,” my friend said. I didn’t know till then that Garba Deen had the uncommon gift of interpretation of dreams. Well, I now know where to go the next time I dream.”

