After releasing nude photo, Tacha out on the streets, distributing food items

By Nehru Odeh

Controversial BBNaija 2019 housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, was today seen on the streets of Lagos distributing food items to the less privileged.

This is coming two days after she released her nude photos on her Facebook page. She claims the released the edited videos to preempt her blackmailers who had threatened to release them if she did not get back to them.

While posting photos of herself distributing the food items, the Rivers State-born actress said:

“Glad to be on the streets of Lagos with my friend @sirdee_da and my team to give out foodstuff, tin tomatoes, palm oil, rice, butter, salt, sugar, spaghetti, bread, groundnut oil, to mention just a few.

*Please people no act of kindness is too small. Do what you can to help those around and we shall all survive this epidemic.”