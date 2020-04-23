Buhari loses in-law, mourns

Buhari loses in-law, mourns

Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:54 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the news of the death of Alhaji Modu Sheriff, Galadima of  Borno Emirate and the father of former governor Ali Sheriff of Borno.

The late Galadima of Borno is also in-law to the President as well as father in-law to Halima, one of Buhari’s daughter.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday therefore described the death of the Galadima as a personal loss to him, prayed almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

The President also extended heartfelt commiserations to Gov, Babagana Zulum of Borno and the family of Sheriff.

President Buhari also commiserated with the Shehu of Borno, and the entire Borno Emirate Council on the passing of their illustrious son and community leader, fondly loved and respected by his people.

He appealed to family, friends and relatives who mourn the deceased in the midst of the present challenges facing the country to please maintain social distancing, keep safe and healthy.

