COVID-19: NABTEB postpones 2020 May/June certificate exams

Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:36 pm


File: students writing exams in Nigeria

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Board’s 2020 May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations.

Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Benin.

“The 2020 May/June series of the NABTEB Certificate Examinations, which are for in-school candidates, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, May, 4 2020, have now been postponed on account of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the whole world.

“A new date will be announced in due course.

“Meanwhile, registration for the examinations continues.

“NABTEB enjoins candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio,television and other safe means while they await further information from the Board,” she said.

