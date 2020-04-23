COVID-19 response: Osinbajo holds virtual conference with 8 governors

Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:35 pm


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has held a virtual conference with eight governors from the geopolitical zones on how to harmonise federal and state governments’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this via a tweet on Thursday in Abuja.

Akande said that the video-conference was held on Wednesday.

“Late last night, Osinbajo held a video-conference with eight governors from the geopolitical zones on how to coordinate the plans of the states with those of the Federal Government  on management of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Finance and Health Minister also participated in the meeting,’’ he said.

The vice president heads the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that Osinbajo on April 21, met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as Nigeria continues to improve on its economic stimulus packages for its citizens.

The ESC and the Committee has been collaborating with domestic sectors of the Nigerian economy and now the vice president is interfacing with international agencies for the purpose of rolling out options as the President has directed.

He said Buhari Presidency’s plan is to turn the current economic challenges to an opportunity for Nigerians, especially the “Common Man.”

