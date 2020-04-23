FG talks tough over racial discrimination against Nigerians in China

Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:22 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Federal Government has expressed shocked and disappointment over racial  discrimination against Nigerians and other Africans living in China.
The Minster of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed Nigerian government’s disappointment on Thursday, while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja.
Onyeama said that the federal government would pursue any case of discrimination made against any Nigerian in China to its logical end.
He said that Nigerian government was disappointed with China that such racial discrimination could happen at this time.
“We are deeply wounded by what is happening to Nigerians and other Africans living in China, it is something we never expected and we will pursue it,” he said.
Onyeama said that irrespective of the economic ties and cooperation with China, Nigeria would not accept any racial discrimination against Nigeria and other blacks in China.
He said that Nigeria had been engaging with China Consular and the country’s Ambassador in Beijing.
He said that every step would be taken to address the matter.
The minister said that Nigeria had made it known to China that on no account would she accept racial discrimination against its citizenry living in China.
He said that Nigeria was working with other African countries for a definite measure to take against China in such racial discrimination case.
Onyeama also said that Nigerians abroad who sought to return to the country would soon be brought back and taken to isolation centres.
He said that the isolation centres had been prepared in Lagos and Abuja for Nigerians expected from abroad. (NAN)
