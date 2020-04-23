Kogi electoral body seeks support from Police, Army

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) on Wednesday called for closer partnership with the Police and Army command in the State towards ensuring the smooth operation of the commission.

Similarly, the Commission says it has completed modalities for the Local Government, LG polls, adding that the time table for the Electoral process will be made public in the coming days.

KOSIEC Chairman, Mamman Nda Eri, made the call when he led other members of the commission on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police in the state and the Commandant Army Records.

The Chairman reaffirmed the position of the Commission to conduct a hitch free, credible, transparent and fair elections for the good people of Kogi State.

Mamman said that the Police, Army and SIEC had been partners in progress for the survival of democracy, lauded the efforts of the commands in making the state peaceful.

The commissioner of police, CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji in his response expressed happiness with the visit and pledged the unalloyed support of the state police command in all the activities of the commission aimed at ensuring a free and fair council poll in the state.

In the same vein, the Commandant of the Army Records, Major General O. O. Soleye, pledged the support of the command to the commission and the electoral commissioners any time they call on them for assistance.