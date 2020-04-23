Kogi govt. debunks presence of deported street urchins in Lokoja

Kogi govt. debunks presence of deported street urchins in Lokoja

Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:43 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate

no
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has dismissed the rumor doing the rounds that some street urchins were dropped at Nataco area of Lokoja from Kano; saying the rumor are the “machinations of fake news carriers and proponents of irresponsible and reprehensible yellow journalism”.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja, Thursday over the issue, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication said the rumor was “hatched to create panic in the State”.

“We have no such in the State. We have interfaced with residents of the area and Security agencies in those areas. It was nothing but blatant stream of lies flowing from the evil fountains of the enemies of the State.

“The Kogi State Government enjoys cordial relationship with its Kano counterpart and in fact all the states of the federation.

“There was no truth in the story. However, we have charged security agencies across the state to be on red alert to ensure our people continue to enjoy security protection”.

Fanwo urged people of the State to go about their businesses and disregard the “orchestrated falsehood”, saying that Government will not shirk its responsibility to the people.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Ondo deputy gov. disowns PDP governorship campaign jingle
    O 25 mins ago

    Gov. Ortom calls for 30 days fasting against herdsmen attack on Benue
    31 mins ago

    FG talks tough over racial discrimination against Nigerians in China
    38 mins ago

    New Rivers Police Commissioner unveils agenda
    45 mins ago

    Coronavirus, lockdown and hunger
    54 mins ago

    One death and why the poor must not be kept hungry
    3 hours ago

    S.K, Man Who Taught us the Basics
    3 hours ago

    ECOWAS leaders appoint Buhari to lead battle against COVID-19