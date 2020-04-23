Kogi govt. debunks presence of deported street urchins in Lokoja

noRichard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has dismissed the rumor doing the rounds that some street urchins were dropped at Nataco area of Lokoja from Kano; saying the rumor are the “machinations of fake news carriers and proponents of irresponsible and reprehensible yellow journalism”.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja, Thursday over the issue, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication said the rumor was “hatched to create panic in the State”.

“We have no such in the State. We have interfaced with residents of the area and Security agencies in those areas. It was nothing but blatant stream of lies flowing from the evil fountains of the enemies of the State.

“The Kogi State Government enjoys cordial relationship with its Kano counterpart and in fact all the states of the federation.

“There was no truth in the story. However, we have charged security agencies across the state to be on red alert to ensure our people continue to enjoy security protection”.

Fanwo urged people of the State to go about their businesses and disregard the “orchestrated falsehood”, saying that Government will not shirk its responsibility to the people.