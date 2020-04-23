Kogi to overhaul State radio

Kogi to overhaul State radioRichard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government has approved the total overhaul of the State State Broadcasting Corporation.

Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House Lokoja.

Fanwo explained that the approval for the overhaul was to ensure better information dissemination to the people of the state, especially at the grassroots level.

He said the three booster stations of the Corporation at Okene, Ochaja and Egbe will be turned around for improved service delivery.

The Commissioner also said Council approved the formation of Press and Information Clubs in all institutions of learning in the state.

Fanwo maintained that this was to help groom future journalists that will help in disseminating government programs and policies to the people.