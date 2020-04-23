New Rivers Police Commissioner unveils agenda

The new Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, has promised sweeping changes in the Rivers Police Command.

Mukan announced this at his maiden briefing of newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday few days after his appointment as the 41st commissioner of police of the state.

He said that, under his watch, the command would uphold rights of every citizen and promised zero tolerance for corruption.

“The enforcement of extant laws usually comes with a measure of discomfort and inconveniences, which most times, are not intended.

“In light of this, I will ensure that innocent persons are not detained unlawfully and unjustifiably denied their liberties,” he said.

Mukan said his command would also look into allegations of corrupt practices and other infractions against some officers in the state.

“I shall, with immediate effect, address such complaints and ensure that defaulting officers are made to face justice.

“To this end, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and HODs are, hereby, given marching order to monitor activities of their personnel.

“They should also enforce compliance on the restriction orders to sustain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus ravaging the entire globe,” he said.

The police boss said he was sent to the state primarily to fight crime and criminals in a transparent and professional manner.

According to him, the command will engage and partner with the communities in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“I pledge to entrench harmonious working relationship with the Rivers State government to achieve our common goal of providing conducive environment.

“I solicit the support of the government in the provision of logistics and other assistance that I may require in the course of my duty,” he appealed.