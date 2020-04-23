New Vice Chancellor takes over at KWASU

Prof. Muhammed Akanbi has officially taken over as the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The institution’s Acting Director, University Relations, Mrs Hamidat Yusuf, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

She quoted Akanbi as pledging to consolidate on the good legacies initiated by his predecessors during the official handing over by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sakah Mahmud.

Akanbi, according to the statement, said he had commenced moves to make KWASU a university of first choice through best practices in academic culture, robust staff welfare programmes, impactful community development initiatives and sellable academic programmes.

He called on staff and students of the university to partner with him in his efforts to promote the institution to a more enviable height.

The statement also quoted Mahmud as promising to work with the new vice chancellor in moving the university forward.

Mahmud said the university was blessed with dynamic and vibrant staff and students, adding that funding was, however, a major challenge.