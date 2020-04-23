Ondo deputy gov. disowns PDP governorship campaign jingle

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has distanced himself from a purported video of a campaign jingle aired on his behalf as a governorship aspirant of the PDP.

The deputy governor made this clarification in Akure on Thursday through a statement signed by Mr Babatope Okeowo, his deputy Chief Press Secretary.

The statement said the video neither emanate from the deputy governorp nor had his support.

It said the deputy governor was a member of the APC and did not have any governorship ambition.

“This is clearly the handiwork of some characters, who are bent on creating disharmony in the political space of Ondo State.

“These characters, who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools, would soon paste his governorship posters.

“The deputy governor did not authorise the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people,” the statement read.