Police kill 2 suspected robbers in Katsina

Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:32 pm


Police:

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isah, said that the Command had killed two robbery suspects during a gun battle.

Isah said this while displaying the bodies of the deceased before newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

He stated that the police clamped down on the suspects when it received a distress call at about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The PPRO explained that the bandits in their numbers, on motor bikes, armed with sophisticated weapons, blocked Ruma to Jibia Road and were robbing innocent persons of their money and valuables.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Batsari, SP Isa Sule,  led Operation Puff Adder to the scene and blocked their exit route into Rugu forest along Duba road.

“Fortunately, the team succeeded and engaged the robbers in a fierce gun battle as a result which the two suspects were gunned down.

“The police recovered AK 49 rifle, with five live ammunition, an unregistered Bajaj Honda Motor cycle, charms, and the sum of N6,465 on the suspects.

The PPRO said that investigation revealed that members of the gang were the ones terrorising innocent people between Ruma, Dubar and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

He said that search parties were combing the bushes with a view to arresting other members of the syndicate who fled with gun wounds.

