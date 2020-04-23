Registration of new students ongoing at Open University – Management

Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:48 pm


National Open University Of Nigeria

The Management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) said on Thursday that its registration portal would remain open in spite of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic until new entrants complete their admission procedures.

A statement issued on Thursday by Mr Ibrahim Sheme, Director of Media and Publicity, NOUN,  stated that the university’s portal remained open contrary to reports in the social media that it had been shut.

Sheme said the negative reports peddled by some “idle minds” had hampered efforts by students and candidates to complete their registration.

“The portal of the university remains open; however, management wishes to indicate that students and candidates seeking admission will definitely encounter a hitch in the second leg of registration process which has nothing to do with the university portal.

“There are two steps in completing registration at NOUN. The first is the one on the university portal and the second is the one at the study centre of one’s choice.

“Whilst the first can be successfully done from any location, a student or candidate for admission is required to go to his or her chosen study centre to complete the registration.

“Understandably, it has become impossible to finish one’s registration in the second and final leg due to the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“However, students should take note that if one has not been able to complete one’s registration in this semester, he or she can do so in the next semester.

“This shows that we are flexible, unlike the conventional universities.

The university management urged NOUN students to strictly adhere to the stay-at-home order and other safety protocols in order to curtail the spread of the virus and also stay alive to continue with their educational pursuits after lockdown.

