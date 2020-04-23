S.K, Man Who Taught us the Basics

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

With Seye Kehinde, S.K for style, there are no dull moments. He would throw a banter at you and before you realize the import of the punchline, he would stare at you with those eyeballs, tilt his head back and laugh heartily.

S.K was the Editor of Tempo when I joined Independent Communications Network Limited, the umbrella company that also publishes TheNEWS. Tokunbo Awoshakin and I, still fresh from school, worked with him. It was a lively media house, full of such greats as Ebenezer Obadare, Akin Adesokan, Ike Okonta, Gbemisola Adeoti, Waziri Adio, Jenkins Alumona, Timothy Bonnet, Bagauda Kaltho (God rest his soul), Babajide Kolade-Otitoju and others.

First, SK taught us how to keep information that might be useful to background stories, even if it is 10 years. It was the age of newspaper clippings before Google made things easier. He once showed me a room in his flat, full of files marked with different names. That’s why when S.K wrote on the Chagoury Brothers, Mark Richt, Aliko Dangote, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Nelson Mandela, Thomas Sankara, Gani Fawehinmi, Wole Soyinka, Toni Morrison or Maya Angelou, you would have value for your money.

He made us develop confidence to face any individual, however highly placed, for interviews. They don’t have two heads! Do they? I remember he took me in his Volkswagen Beetle car to such men like Archbishop Olubunmi Okogie, Rev Father (now Bishop) Matthew Hassan Kukah, Chief Bola Ige, Ambassador Dapo Fafowora, Dr. Wale Babalakin (I still remember the man hosted us with tasty grass cutter that night), Professor Niyi Osundare and others. As a cub reporter, following S.K, like an abbot in training in a monastery, I would say to myself: “This man knows people, he has sources…”

He, along with his fellow musketeers, Bayo Onanuga, Babafemi Ojudu, Dapo Olorunyomi, Kunle Ajibade, gave the military a run for the cost of their guns, jackboots, epaulettes and swagger sticks. They were daring in the choice of their cover stories. They were (and still are) on the side of the dispossessed. For this, they suffered indignity of detention.

The photographs below show S.K. now and when he and his colleagues (Onanuga, Olorunyomi, now Premium Times publisher, Adesokan, now a US based Professor) were docked at Federal High Court, Ikoyi. They were sent to detention where they interviewed Fela (he even joked about SK’s mustache that day). I will re-run the interview today.

S.K is now the publisher of City People magazine. Happy birthday. You will live long.

SK, according to City People which he publishes, graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science.

He also has a post graduate Diploma in Journalism. After his Youth Service at Kwara Polytechnic in Ilorin in 1986, he wrote for Herald from 1987 to 1988.

He moved to Lagos worked with Insider Weekly, published by African Confidential. Between 1988 and 89. He was with ThisWeek, which is now ThisDay, African Concord, and Concord newspapers, in 1990.

SK has always admired human-interest publications like National Enquirer, Vintage People etc.

City People went further: “He took a sabbatical from TheNews Magazine to go try his hands on his idea of a soft sell magazine.”