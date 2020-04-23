Uche Jombo celebrates Ini Edo, Mcdermott on their birthdays

By Nehru Odeh

They have so many things in common. Aside from the fact that they, being successful actresses, are familiar faces on set, they are intelligent, unassuming, chocolate-skinned and have the right curves in the right places.

However, Uche Jombo has taken to Facebook to show the chemistry between she and Ini Edo, both in and off set as she celebrates her on her birthday. According to Jombo, the celebrant is a beautiful soul and a rare gem who loves passionately with a heart of gold and respects your opinion, even when she doesn’t agree with you – a quality she greatly admires in her.

This is indeed significant because they are both actresses and Jombo, in spite of the restrictions occasioned by the novel coronavirus has gone out of her way to wish Edo a happy birthday, with a promise, “We go party after #covid19.”

Jombo’s Facebook post reads:

“Happy birthday to a rare gem and a beautiful soul @iniedo! A woman who loves passionately with a heart of gold. She respects your opinion, even though she doesn’t agree with you, a quality I deeply admire in her. On this special day baby girl, please don’t change. Continue being your brown sugar self who speaks her mind. It’s so sexy. I know you are having ‘fun’ in isolation. We go party after #covid19. I love you babe. #bownsugar #iniedo.”

Howeber in another Facebook post, Jombo was also full of praise for another actress, Ufuoma McDermott as she turns a year older today. She extolled her fearless qualities and beauty.

She says:

“On this day God said: I am only making classy beauties. Just look at my girl, tall glass of awesomeness @ufuomamcdermott. Happiest birthday sexy mama. So proud of the woman you have become. Already did my video call prayers but as we have to do this for the gram. Continue to be fearless in life, friendship and work! I love you baby girl.”