Ugwuanyi monitors Enugu boundaries, 150 passengers intercepted

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday monitored compliance with the lockdown and restriction of inter-state transportation within some of the land boundaries of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government land boundaries closure and inter-state transportation restriction directives were among other precautionary measures meant to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Ugwuanyi monitored activities and compliance with the inter-state travel restrictions at the Enugu State-Benue State and Enugu State-Kogi State land boundaries.

The governor, however, charged security agencies on duty to enforce total restrictions except those on essential duties.

“I must commend you on your efforts so far, but we want a total and water-tight lockdown of this land boundaries, henceforth, except for those on essential duties,’’ he charged joint security team at the Obollo Afor end of the state.

In a related development, troop of Nigerian Army, at its checkpoint in Nsukka, intercepted over 30 vehicles loaded with passengers numbering about 150, who were passing through the state.

According to a state government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the intercepted passengers were consequently escorted out of the state back to where they were coming from by the military with the assistance of the police.

He said that some of the passengers, who were from the North, according to the security officials on duty, disguised and covered themselves with bags of food items, which are allowed into the state as essential commodities.

“One of the intercepted passengers, who simply gave his name as Peter, coming from Benue State, revealed that they trekked from the state land boundary in Amalla to Obollo Afor in Udenu Local Government Area, where they boarded bus to their destinations.

“Other passengers from Port Harcourt heading to the North disclosed that they passed through Bonny River to cross Rivers State’s land boundaries to be able to board buses through Enugu State, to their destinations.

“All of them stressed that they are desirous to return to their native homes and face the inherent challenges occasioned by COVID-19,’’ the official said.