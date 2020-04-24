4th Mainland Brudge: Julius Berger, CCECC, China Harbour, 7 other firms shortlisted

Friday, April 24, 2020 7:10 pm


Fourth Mainland Bridge. Artistic impression.

The Lagos State Government has shortlisted 10 firms out of the 32 eligible companies that responded to the call for Expression of Interest (EOI) and applied for construction of the Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge.

This disclosure was contained in a joint statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye and the Director-General, Office of Public-Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George.

The statement read, “Following the issuance of a request for qualification to the 32 shortlisted and eligible respondents to the Expression of Interest, we are pleased to announce that the Lagos State Government has received a total of 10 responses to the request for qualification (the applications) from the applicants”.

“The Lagos State Government will now proceed to evaluate the applications in line with the evaluation criteria set out in the request for qualification and, thereafter, announce the successful pre-qualified bidders, who shall be eligible for participation in the next stage of the selection/bidding process, being the request for proposals stage”, it added.

The 10 shortlisted firms include – CCECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited and IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Others are Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium; Mutual Commitment Company Limited; Power Construction Corporation of China and Ingenieros Consultores, S.A., through Makais Energy.

 

