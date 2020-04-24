Covid-19 cases in Borno rise to 15

Number of positive Covid-19 cases in Borno state are now 15 after additional tests were carried out on traced persons of interest.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwayabura announced this on Friday during the daily update by the response team for prevention and control of Covid-19 in Borno state.

“Three confirmed cases have been identified, bringing the total confirmed cases to 15.”

Out of thee confirmed cases, Dr. Kwayabura said five are receiving treatment at the Brigadier General Abba Kyari Memorial Hospital, while seven are at an Isolation Centre in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for supportive treatments with all at stable conditions.

The commissioner also said 145 contacts have been traced and put under surveillance, but none of them have manifested any symptoms of Covid-19.

The Commissioner said, “we have an alert from Dikwa, four mobile ambulances were deployed and have brought three suspects to Maiduguri for necessary action. Likewise, the suspected case who led the burial ceremony of the first index case, and resides at the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, has been traced and tested positive to the virus.

Speaking on Pulka where the first index case emerged, Dr. Kwayabura said, “a total of 17 samples have been taken and submitted for test at the UMTH.”

Also, the response team on Friday, frowned at three Imams who in violation of the lockdown, held congregational Friday prayers which exposed worshippers to risks of spreading Covid-19.

Babakura Abba Jatau, Borno State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, who is member of the State’s Response Team said during the briefing that three Islamic Scholars (names withheld) who violated have been reported to Shehu of Borno and the Chief Imam preparatory to other punitive measures to be adopted.

”It is disheartening to tell you that three Islamic scholars (names withheld) today violated the total lockdown rules by conducting Juma’at prayers in their respective mosques in the metropolis.

“The violators have been fished out and would definitely face the full wrath of the law.

He said the response team will continue to monitor developments and make adjustments where necessary.