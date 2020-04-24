Covid-19 figures: How we can deduce its implication and act

By Steve Aborisade

Did you say this juncture looks familiar? Yes it does! It was predicted.

Let’s review how the curve of the pandemic is bending. It is best that we individually deduce its implication and act. Here are updates of the past 3 days – April 21, 22 and 23.

Notice that the number of patients Discharged remains static at 197 in three days. Yet Total Confirmed is on the rise from 782, to 873, and now 981. An addition of 199 new patients in 3 days. Mortality limped from 25 on the 21st, to 28 on the 22nd and 31 on the 23rd.

The thing is this, as the number increases so is the burden on infrastructure and toll on healthcare workers. It is rather painful to have healthcare workers on the frontline this affected with the reported numbers already infected. What this implies is an automatic shortfall in available hands and corresponding low morale of existing ones.

What we should hope for is that we don’t record any mortality in their rank and file. If that happens, that would be a big dent on morale generally and it doesn’t help because for now, the numbers may keep increasing.

You and I know what we need to do to help keep the numbers low

– LETS STAY AT HOME AND STAY SAFE. DON’T VENTURE OUT EXCEPT IT IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.

USE A NOSE MASK WHEN OUTSIDE AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.

WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN AND DESIST FROM TOUCHING YOUR FACE WITH DIRTY HANDS.

#GODHAVEMERCYONUS.