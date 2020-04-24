COVID-19: Is Hydroxychloroquine working?

Friday, April 24, 2020 8:10 am


 

File: Doctors treating coronavirus patients

A group of scientists at the University of Albany School of Public Health in the United States is testing the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients. 

The group divides 1,600 COVID-19 patients into four groups: One, those taking Hydroxychloroquine; two, those taking just chloroquine and other related drugs; three, those taking Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic; and four, those taking none of the above drugs. The group’s preliminary reports show that there is no enough evidence yet to recommend Hydroxychloquine. 

A similar study by a group of French scientists found no significant improvement in COVID-19 patients who took the drug. If anything many of the patients developed abnormal heart rhythms. 

Doctors in Sweden and Brazil have warned COVID-19 patients against taking the drug. Yet, this is a drug that President Donald Trump has been promoting as a miracle drug for COVID-19. He once described it as ”a game changer.”  On Wednesday, he fired Rick Bright, a top vaccine expert who has been resisting his recommendation of Hydroxychloroquine.

 

