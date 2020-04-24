Covid-19: Kogi-SIP set for take-home food rations

The Kogi State Government through Office of the National Social Investment Programmes (Kogi-SIP), is partnering with Education Secretaries in all the 21 LGAs of the state in preparation for the implementation of the new modality of home grown school feeding programme (HGSFP).

The Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Special Projects and Focal Person of Kogi-SIP, Hon. Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi, disclosed this at a meeting he held with LG Education Secretaries from the 21 LGAs of the state, on Wednesday in Lokoja.

According to Onyekehi, the Kogi State Social Investment Office, has developed a peculiar and workable strategy to partner Education Secretaries, Head Teachers and Parents Teachers’ Associations (PTAs) for ease of identification of the pupils households, as part of palliatives to cushion the effect of the dreaded coronavrus in the state.

The focal person noted that the new strategy of the HGSFP, tagged: “Take-Home Food Rations”, would feed about 85,708 pupils’ households who were currently benefiting from the school programme in Kogi State.

Onyekehi recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier directed that the feeding programme should continue, regardless of the closure of public schools in order to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic with strict preventive measures.

”The new strategy of Feeding Programme is termed “Take-Home Food Rations” to 85,708 pupils’ households that are currently benefiting from the school programme as directed by Mr. President.

”Kogi State NSIP office is fully ready with preparations on ground for the effective implementation of the programme.

”The ‘Take-Home Food Rations’ to pupils’ households is set to commence very soon,” Onyekehi said. He, therefore, solicited for the cooperation and full support of the education secretaries to ensure that the ‘Take-Home Food Rations’ programme to pupils’ households, achieved the desired goals of the President. Tweet