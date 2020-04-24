Ekiti buries dead COVID-19 victim

The Ekiti government says the 29- year-old pregnant woman, who died in the state on Wednesday as a result of complications arising from the COVID-19, had been buried according to Islamic rights.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday while giving an update on the Covid- 19.

He said the deceased was buried in Ado Ekiti by the government and the family in strict compliance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation on coronavirus casualties.

” The young woman has been buried according to Islamic rites and the government of Ekiti State will liaise with the family on how to raise the surviving baby,” he said.

The commissioner said the private hospital where the dead woman was first operated upon leading to the infection of the doctor now in isolation had been shut by government.

The commissioner also directed private hospitals intending to treat COVID-19 patients to register in line with the directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Yaya-Kolade further spoke on the current statistics of index cases of coronavirus in the state, saying “as of now, we have only recorded four cases; we have one active, one dead, two discharged cases.”

Earlier, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, the Director General, Office of Strategic Transformation and Delivery and member of the State Response Team, said commuters who wanted to forcefully enter the state were being arrested and quarantined at their own expense or sent back at the borders.

“For this period of lockdown, corpses will not be allowed into Ekiti since there is no way we can verify the cause of the death.

” All corpses must be stopped at the borders and this we have conveyed to security (agents),” he said.