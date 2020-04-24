Face mask: Ogun to arrest, isolate defaulters for 14 days

Ogun Government says it will begin enforcing the wearing of face masks as from May 1, 2020.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who made this known while addressing journalists on Friday in Iperu, said that violators risked being arrested or even isolated for 14 days.

He however, said the distribution of over 2 million masks would begin soon after which the enforcement would begin.

“We have always encouraged the use of face masks but let me add that with the reality facing us, the use of face mask in public by all individuals in Ogun State is now compulsory as from Friday May 1, 2020.

“We will also begin to distribute face masks to those who cannot afford to buy in addition to other materials to our vulnerable groups.

“On the issue of violation of face mask order, I think maybe by the time we are going to implement this face mask order, I will be able to reel out what the punishment of the violators would be.

“But rest assured that we will arrest you if you don’t wear a face mask. In fact when we arrest you, we take you to an isolation centre because we will believe that you want to intentionally inflict or afflict someone with COVID-19.

”That’s why you are not wearing your face mask.

“So, we will isolate you for 14 days during which we make you do community service. So, in your best interest, please ensure that if you are going out, wear your face mask,” the governor said.

Abiodun also tasked the citizenry to take cognizance of health safety and recommendations that had been issued.

According to the governor, it is important that we do not allow the continued surge in cases and the attendance risk of continued community transmission.

“Meanwhile, the relaxation window for next week will be on Monday, April 27, Wednesday, April 29 and Friday May 1”.