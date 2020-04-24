Firm, partners give out $21,000 as startups to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria

Ventures Platform, a Pan – African early stage fund has given 21,000 dollars to seven startups, following the #COVID19InnovationChallenge virtual Demo Day, to support those currently providing solutions and platforms to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

A statement issued on Friday by Miss Joy Mabia, Communication Lead, Ventures Platform, stated that each startup received 3,000 dollars from the organisation and its partners.

Mabia listed some of the beneficiaries as GLOEPID, Wellvis Health’s COVID Triage, INFODEMICS, and My Service Agent, among others in providing services in risk assessment, contact tracing funding and mentorship.

She said that the startups would be working with other partners, including MTN, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), NESG, Sterling Bank and Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC), among others

Mabia quoted MTN Nigeria’s Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO), Olubayo Adekanmbi, as saying that they would work as a team to achieve success.

“We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to lend our expertise and capabilities to the development of impactful innovations which can make a difference in curbing the spread of infection.

“We must all remain dedicated to bringing hope to our communities, especially in these times because working together with everyone is only one way through this.”

In the same vein, NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, was quoted as expressing gratitude to Ventures Platform, MTN, and Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council for their support.

“A whole of society approach is required to flatten the curve and enable gradual re-opening of the economy.

“These solutions will be integrated with existing technology deployed for surveillance, contact tracing, and risk communications activities.”

Similarly, Mr Kola Aina, Ventures Platform founder, was quoted in the statement as saying; “We will like to especially acknowledge all our partners, especially MTN, LASRIC, NCDC, and many others, in supporting these solutions to tackle COVID-19 in Africa.

Aina called on government and private establishments to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 and support the startups.

Ventures Platform is focused on supporting post MVP teams to grow their startups.