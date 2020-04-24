Gov. Oyetola appoints boss for Amotekun Corps

The Governor, State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced a foremost human rights activist and Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Comrade Amitolu Shittu, as the Director-General (DG) of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

Similarly, he has named as the Director-General (DG) of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS), a trainer and management Consultant, Richard Tinubu, who spent the better part of his working career at an American company, Computing Solutions Outfit, NCR Nigeria Plc, where he rose to the position of Senior Manager, Marketing.

BOSS was established by the State government to leverage premium human resources and technological innovation in driving effective monitoring and evaluation of Social Service delivery to ensure public value and fiscal discipline.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, who announced these in a statement on Friday, said both appointments took effect immediately adding that the appointments were in line with the commitment of Governor Oyetola to the security and welfare of the people of the State.

Shittu, 55, an activist committed to truth, the people, and good governance, is expected to bring his wealth of experience garnered over the decades to bear in the discharge of his new responsibility with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Tinubu, also 55, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (International Business) from the Lagos State University.

After spending a decade working for multi-nationals, he joined Capital Express Insurance as Head, Business Development and Marketing before joining politics.

As a professional in politics, the Igbajo-born Development Consultant, believes in serving mankind, helping people in need and giving succour to those in distress, while empowering the people for self-development, with a view to mobilising them to contribute to good governance at all levels.

As the new DG of BOSS, Tinubu is expected to bring his several years of experience as a management consultant to bear in the discharge of his new assighment.

