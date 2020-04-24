Health workers oppose part payment of salary in Kogi LGs

Health workers oppose part payment of salary in Kogi LGs

Friday, April 24, 2020 8:20 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


The Chairman of Kogi State Chapter of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN ), Comrade Gabriel Amari has cried out over alleged coercion of the Union in the Local Government by government functionaries to accept percentage salary in the state for the month of April.

Comr. Amari said his members and other unions in the state are being coerced by the Directors of Local Government Administration (DLGS) in the 21 LGAs to accept a dummy that the State Government had directed a reduction in the already ridiculous 50% salary paid to LG Workers in the State, describing the attempt to use the governor’s name to cause more hardship on local government workers as wicked and inhuman.

Amari who expressed reservation at the alleged directives, said it was not only a manipulation of the DLGs to further impoverish Local Government Workers in the state , but it is also an unfortunate way of dragging the name of the State government in the mud adding that such a plan was totally unacceptable to LG workers in the State.

According to Amari ” if the State government is not directing the Accountant General to pay percentage salary payment to State workers ,why should DLDGs think of this unpopular and inhuman move against the overstretched and impoverished LG workers.?”

Comrade Amari who particularly lamented the plight of LG Workers as exemplified by the functions and daily activities of Health workers noted with concern that despite their vulnerability and dangers in line of duties especially in the current global health challenges COVID 19, there are no PPE s, or incentives to encourage them.

The Union leader saluted the commitments, the patience and resilience of Local Government workers and their Health counterparts in the State.

