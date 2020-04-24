Just in: Nigeria records 108 new cases of coronavirus, total now 981

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday confirmed 108 new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The new confirmed cases bring the total number of confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria108 new cases of #COVID19 to 981. However, 197 of the cases have been discharged while 31 deaths have been recorded.

In a tweet late Thursday night, the NCDC said 78 of the new cases are in Lagos, 14 in Federal Capital Territory and five in Ogun. Also, NCDC said four of the new cases are in Gombe, three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom, and one in Kwara and Plateau States.

“108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 78 in Lagos 14 in FCT 5 in Ogun 4 in Gombe 3 Borno 2 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Kwara 1 in Plateau As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 31,” the NCDC said while annoucing the new cases of Thursday evening.

See distribution of cases by states as at 11:30 pm 23rd April: Lagos-582 FCT-133 Kano-73 Ogun-29 Katsina-21 Osun-20 Oyo-17 Edo-17 Borno-12 Kwara-11 Akwa Ibom-11 Kaduna-9 Gombe-9 Bauchi-8 Delta-6 Ekiti-4 Ondo-3 Rivers-3 Jigawa-2 Enugu-2 Niger-2 Abia-2 Benue-1 Anambra-1 Sokoto-1 Adamawa-1 Plateau-1