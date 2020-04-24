Lagos discharges 10 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos Government on Friday announced the discharge of 10 more Covid -19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who announced the good news on his social media account said the the discharge of the patients again shows that being positive to #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom.

He added that the 10 patients were made up of three females and seven males, including 3 foreigners.

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID19, but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.

“Remember to practice great personal hygiene and join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public.

“Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives,” the Governor urged Lagosians.