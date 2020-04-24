Lagos discharges 10 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos discharges 10 more COVID-19 patients

Friday, April 24, 2020 7:53 pm


Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Government on Friday announced the discharge of 10 more Covid -19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who announced the good news on his social media account said the the discharge of the patients again shows that  being positive to #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom.

He added that the 10 patients were made up of three females and seven males, including 3 foreigners.

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID19, but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.

“Remember to practice great personal hygiene and join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public.

“Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives,” the Governor urged Lagosians.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Covid-19 cases in Borno rise to 15
    43 mins ago

    Health workers oppose part payment of salary in Kogi LGs
    47 mins ago

    Zamfara: Suspected informants, food suppliers to bandits nabbed 
    2 hours ago

    4th Mainland Brudge: Julius Berger, CCECC, China Harbour, 7 other firms shortlisted
    2 hours ago

    10 construction firms battle to build Lagos fourth mainland bridge
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Oyetola appoints boss for Amotekun Corps
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 and Mallam Abba Kyari
    3 hours ago

    Robbery threats: Police assure Ogun residents of security