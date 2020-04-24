Makers of Lysol, Dettol Warn! “Ignore Trump, Dont Drink Disinfectants.”

When President Donald Trump said publicly that disinfectants could be injected to kill Coronavirus, that statement rendered many jaws the world over hanging slack. Did POTUS smoke Indian Hemp or take some mind bending substances? Even medical experts in his government were shocked to their marrows.

-Watch the video where Trump made the suggestion here

However, manufacturers of Detrol and Lysol have warned everyone:

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.”

According to a report by buzzfeed, the makers of Dettol have been forced to issue a press release “telling people not to inject themselves with disinfectant — after US president Donald Trump suggested it could help kill the coronavirus.”

British firm Reckitt Benckiser (RB), which makes disinfectants Dettol and Lysol among other household products, said “under no circumstance” should disinfectant be injected or ingested.

At his press conference on Thursday, Trump, as buzzfeed put it, suggested scientists should investigate if they could inject the human body with disinfectants to kill the virus.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he said. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

In a statement, RB said: “Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”