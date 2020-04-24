Mikano Limited Sacks Over 600 staff

By Daniels Ekugo

As Lagos state Nigeria enters its third week of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pendamic, family members of over 600 staff sacked by Mikano International Limited have expressed shocke over the sack of their bread winners.

According to one of the affected staff, ‘I have just returned from a trip of delivering generators to a nearby state when I was called upon to take my sack letter.’

‘This is a very disturbing situation. How do I feed my family during this lockdown? I sincerely do not know what came over them on this mass sack.’

A copy of the letter sighted by our reporter from the company has ‘advised the affected staff that this is an appraisal after which the company felt that their services were no longer needed. The company wished them luck in the near future.’

But expressing anger on the sudden dismissal, another member of staff affected by the sacke said ‘Which appraisal are they talking about? Look, in the next two weeks, Mikano will still re employ staff; that has been their way but what is now disturbing is why this time? Where do I go from here, its quite heartless of the company to render us ineffective.’

‘Rising cases of crime are everywhere, what else should I do?’

A visit to Mikano International office located on Acme Road proved abortive as security personnel attached to the company barred the reporter from the office.

Mikano International Limited is the sole manufacturer of Mikano Generators and also franchise holders of Geeky and ZNA6 brand of vehicles.