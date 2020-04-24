Trump claims heat kills COVID-19, tells Americans to ‘enjoy the sun’

Friday, April 24, 2020 9:52 am


US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Americans to “enjoy the sun” after unveiling a study that supposedly showed that the novel coronavirus dissipates more quickly with sunlight and at higher temperatures.

“I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an impact that’s great,” Trump said during his daily coronavirus task force briefing.

Bill Bryan, head of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, presented the information, saying the coronavirus reaches its half life at two minutes in summer conditions versus 18 hours with no sunlight.

Bryan and Trump did not say how the study was conducted or provide any underlying data.

Notably Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, the two top experts handling the U.S. response to the coronavirus, were not made available during the news conference to comment on the study.

Places like Singapore that have high heat and sun exposure have seen coronavirus outbreaks.

“I’m here to present ideas,” Trump added. (dpa/NAN)

