Viral videos: Police sack Inspector, 3 others

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday announced the dismissal of four of its officers in Osun and Edo States for fighting and assaulting a member of the public as seen in videos widely circulated over the social media.

According to a statement from Force Public Relations Officer, Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Corporal Abbas Ibrahim who captured in a viral video beating up a woman in Osun State have been dismissed after they were tried and found guilty.

The Police say the two officers will be also be prosecuted over the assault of the woman.

Also, two officers, Corporal Ozimende Aidonojie and Constable Salubi Stephen who were seen fighting in a viral video fighting in public in Edo State have been dismissed after they were tried and found guilty.