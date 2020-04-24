Viral videos: Police sack Inspector, 3 others

Viral videos: Police sack Inspector, 3 others

Friday, April 24, 2020 11:34 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday announced the dismissal of four of its officers in Osun and Edo States for fighting and assaulting a member of the public as seen in videos widely circulated over the social media.

According to a statement from Force Public Relations Officer, Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Corporal Abbas Ibrahim who captured in a viral video beating up a woman in Osun State have been dismissed after they were tried and found guilty.

The Police say the two officers will be also be prosecuted over the assault of the woman.

Also, two officers, Corporal Ozimende Aidonojie and Constable Salubi Stephen who were seen fighting in a viral video fighting in public in Edo State have been dismissed after they were tried and found guilty.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Just in: NCDC announces 114 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria
    34 mins ago

    COVID-19: Families of deceased doctors to get N3m compensation
    2 hours ago

    Face mask: Ogun to arrest, isolate defaulters for 14 days
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: A Loyalty At The Nation’s Peril
    2 hours ago

    Firm, partners give out $21,000 as startups to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Ekiti buries dead COVID-19 victim
    3 hours ago

    Mikano Limited Sacks Over 600 staff
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19 cases in Borno rise to 15