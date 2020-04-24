Zamfara: Suspected informants, food suppliers to bandits nabbed 

The Zamfara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three persons suspected to be informants and food suppliers to notorious armed bandits in the state.

The bandits are believed to be among those terrorising inhabitants of Bagega District in Anka Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Aminu Ismail, said on Friday in Gusau that the suspects were apprehended by officers on surveillance patrol along Bagega town.

It added that they were apprehended on April 18, 2020 after a credible intelligence report was received.

He said that the report disclosed the suspicious movement of the suspects from Anka to Tsuru-Kuru-Kuru forest in Bagega District.

According to him, the suspects were paraded to newsmen in Gusau by the State NSCDC Commandant, Aliyu Alhaji-Garba, on Friday.

He named the suspects to include Shafiu Abdullahi, 40, Binta Husaini, 20, and Balki Husaini, an 18-year-old girl, who claimed to be from Madawa in Kwanni, Niger Republic.

He said that during investigation, Abdullahi, one of the suspects, was discovered to have been assisting a suspected notorious cattle rustler and kidnapper in the state.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspected informant is allegedly supplying food items, drinks and other social services to bandits from Anka town at their various hideouts.

“We also discovered that the two other female suspects, Binta and Balki, are girl friends to the notorious bandits in the state,” the statement said.

He said that a motorcycle, some soft drinks and condiments were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation have been completed and the command will soon hand over the suspects to other sister agencies for further investigations,” he explained.

In a related development, the command has also arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of a Ram behind Uthaimin Jumu’at Mosques, Gusau.

According to the official, investigation into the case is ongoing.

The statement quoted the NSCDC boss as appealing to the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements within and outside their localities to the nearest security station