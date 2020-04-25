British death toll from COVID-19 surges past 20,000 mark

British death toll from COVID-19 surges past 20,000 mark

Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:08 pm


File: Doctors treating coronavirus patients

The COVID-19 death toll in Britain has surpassed 20,000, according to the most recent information from the Health Ministry.

Although experts believe that the worst of this infection wave has passed, the death rate could still rise for a while, as the great number of people already infected either convalesce or die.

The new data, released via Twitter on Saturday, showed that 813 people had died in the 24-hour period up to 5 pm (1600 GMT) on Friday, for a total of 20,319 dead.

In that same time period, 4,913 people tested positive for the coronavirus, which can lead to COVID-19, for a total of 148,377 infected.

However, the deaths listed only include those who died in hospital, meaning the true number is likely higher.

Nonetheless, despite the rising numbers, there are growing calls in Britain for a lifting of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the disease.

Those include such things as school closures, shutting down non-essential businesses and having people stay at home when possible.

There is also media speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could return to work in the coming week

The prime minister has been sick most of the month with his own bout of COVID-19 – an infection that landed him in the hospital for intensive care.

Johnson’s government has come in for criticism for what some say was a delayed and ambivalent response to the spread of the disease, which has spread worldwide since first being reported in China late last year. (dpa/NAN)

IAA

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Abba Kyari: A question with answer hiding in plain sight
    31 mins ago

    Gov. Obaseki replaces Chief of Staff
    48 mins ago

    NYSC says no plan to suspend payment of corps members’ allowances
    58 mins ago

    Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000: Johns Hopkins University
    1 hour ago

    NCDC, Council debunks COVID-19 figure in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Makinde orders top civil servants to resume work on Monday
    2 hours ago

    Buhari mourns, pays tribute to Prof. Ayagi
    2 hours ago

    Day Pastor Adeboye led RCCG’s Holy Ghost Service from home