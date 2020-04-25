Buhari mourns, pays tribute to Prof. Ayagi

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to renowned scholar and professor of economics, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi, describing him as an accomplished economist, banker and administrator

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, noted with delight that Ayagi had made outstanding contributions to the development of education in northern Nigeria, promotion of entrepreneurship and small businesses.

He observed that, as the former Chairman of the National Economic Intelligence Committee (NEIC), the late Ayagi would be long remembered and honoured for his diligent and professional roles in tackling Nigeria’s crippling foreign debt.

President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to Ayagi’s family, the government and people of Kano and his many friends, students and admirers.

The President also appealed to the multitude of mourners and sympathizers, particularly in home state of the deceased, to maintain social distancing, stay-at-home and observe all precautionary measures to curtail the transmission of the Coronavirus.

He prayed that God would grant Ayagi’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourned.