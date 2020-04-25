Buratai continues operational tour of troops’ locations in NE

Buratai during visit to troops’ location

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has continued with his operational tour of troops’ locations in the North East.

This is in continuation of the efforts at ensuring the final defeat of terrorists Boko Haram/ISWAP in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai has been in the theatre for over three weeks visiting different front lines.

His visit is to ensure that troops are well positioned in terms of the right equipment and platforms to unleash final onslaught against the terrorists.

He had on April 15 charged the troops to go all out on final showdown to stop and eliminate the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists from the country.

He called on the troops to be brave and committed to achieving the set objective of the mission, adding that it was time to flush out the terrorists.

According to him, we are right here right now to carry out our solemn and righteous constitutional duties.

“We are here to flush out these criminals who have been terrorizing and killing innocent and law abiding Nigerians.”

At the Theatre Command Setup Headquarter, Buni Yadi in Yobe on Saturday, the message was not different.

While inspecting the platforms, the Army Chief urged the troops to handle the artillery weapons properly in line with all laid down principles.

He also tasked the handlers of the weapons to ensure they hit the target at once as well as proper handling of all other fighting equipment.

In recent time, the Nigerian army troops have recorded successes against the terrorists in different locations such as the Buni Gari where over 105 terrorists were eliminated on April 18.

Similarly, an attempt by the terrorists to invade Geidam town also in Yobe on Monday was thwarted by the troops leading to killing of over 13 terrorists and recovery of two gun trucks and six AK47 rifles among others.

All these encounters are devoid of serious casualties on the side of the troops