Coronavirus lockdown: 5 travelers convicted in Rivers

Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:51 am


A cross section of the apprehended travellers and offenders

...•Remands 33 others at the State Isolation Centre for COVID-19 screening and hearing of bail application

Five accused persons who violated provisions of the Rivers  State Quarantine Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Other Infectious Diseases) Regulations and Executive Orders have been convicted by the Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court, while 33 pleaded not guilty, according to a statement released by the state government on Friday.

 However, the government did not state the Chief Magistrate Court where the alleged offenders were arraigned and convicted or the name of Chief Magistrate who presided over their cases.

According to the statement, “The accused persons were convicted after they pleaded guilty to a five count-charge preferred against them by the office of the Attorney General of Rivers State.

“The Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court ordered the five convicted accused persons to pay fines.

“The other 33  defendants who pleaded not guilty have been remanded at the Rivers State Isolation Centre to undergo screening for COVID-19 pending the consideration of their bail applications and trial.

“The Office of the Attorney General of Rivers State arraigned a total of 38 accused persons before the Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court”.

