Edo University commences 2nd semester via online system

By Jethro Ibileke

The management of Edo University, Iyamho, has announced the commencement of the 2nd semester for the 2019/2020 academic session, via online.

The management disclosed this in a statement signed by the University’s Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Isoken Ogboro.

It said the University decided to resort to online teaching due to the continued lock down in the country’s education sector, occasioned by the Coronavirus disease pandemic.

The statement added that the University’s Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and its Academic Information Systems (AIS), would be deployed for all its teaching activities.

It further disclosed that students courses registration would commence on Monday April 27, 2020 through the AIS/LMS platform, while the 2nd semester academic lectures would also start on Monday May 4, 2020.

The statement advised all the students to visit the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and the University’s Academic Information Systems (AIS) platform to start the above academic activities as stipulated.

Recalled that Edo University, Iyamho, pioneered the Canvas Learning Management System in Nigeria.

It also recently introduced Academic Information systems in the university to monitor, evaluate and access the students activities by both the management and the parents.