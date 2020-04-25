Eight members of vigilance group arrested for abuse of lady, 2 brothers in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Eight Members of a vigilance group in Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been arrested by the State Police Command for abuse, molestation, torture and illegal detention of a 21- year- old lady and her two brothers.

It was gathered that the ordeals of the lady and her two brothers in the hands of the vigilance group were brought to the attention of CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, the new commissioner of Police in the state with the assistance of Rivers State Civil Rights Council.

The Police Commissioner subsequently ordered for the arrest of the vigilance group members.

It was learnt that Miss Precious and her siblings were reported to the vigilance group by their father who accused them of stealing his money.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the arrest of the vigilance group members said it is unlawful for any group to arrest and detain suspects, but they can provide information to the Police for effective community Policing.

DSP Omoni stressed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has ordered investigation into the matter and the transfer of the case to State CID.

Meanwhile, the victim Miss Precious, while narrating her ordeal alleged that the vigilance group members stripped her naked in their office and inserted fingers in her private part and also made video of her while she was naked.

She added that the Vigilance group members detained her and her brothers from 8pm on Saturday, 11th April, 2020 to Sunday 12th, April 2020

She also explained that the Vigilance group members shaved their hair and eyelids before releasing them, while calling on the Police and other relevant authorities to ensure that Justice is done.

Reacting to the incident, Secretary Rivers State Civil Rights Council, Miss. Uzoma Kelechi, appealed to the Nigeria Police to ensure that justice is served to all parties in the matter.