Gov. Makinde orders top civil servants to resume work on Monday

Gov Seyi Makinde has directed state civil and public servants on grade level 13 and above to resume at their respective duty posts on Monday, April 27.

Makinde gave the directive on Saturday while briefing newsmen the outcome of the State COVID-19 Task Force meeting held at the Government House Agodi in Ibadan.

He stated that certain guidelines would be put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the secretariat, saying there would be new security measure in place including having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit at the secretariat while all other gates would be closed.

The governor further directed that all meetings would be held online and that no visitor would be allowed into the secretariat except absolutely necessary.

“Hand washing facilities will be located at every strategic location within the secretariat, also 100ml sanitiser and facemask will be given to each officer.

“But no canteen within the secretariat will be allowed to reopened now, so officers are encouraged to bring their own food to office for launch.” He stated.

Makinde also announced relaxation of the existing curfew in the state from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 7 p.m.to 6 a.m.

He noted that the curfew relaxation was to accommodate farmers in the current planting season, saying the farmers were being sensitised on how they could stay save as they farm during this period.

On wether markets would be reopened, the governor said COVID-19 Compliance Guidelines would be provided for markets including hand washing and wearing of face mask and that only markets which meet up with the guidelines would be allowed to reopen for economic activities.

On efforts to curtail COVID-19, Gov Makinde commended the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, for the work the ministry is doing at the national level to fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Health is decentralising the accreditation of isolation/treatment centres to state level so that it would be quicker and more efficient.

“Base on this the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital Ibadan will be working with the Commissioner for Health in Oyo state to set up a five-member accreditation team,” he said.

He added that the UCH CMD would also provide an individual that would join the task force team.

He further disclosed that COVID-19 patient at Agbami Jericho Isolation Centre would be moved to the Infestious Disease Centre at Olodo in Ibadan, so as to allow government upgrade the facilities at the Agbami Isolation Centre.

On the distribution of palliatives measures, Makinde said that 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor would get relief supplies.

He also said that 30, 000 targetted vulnerable households would benefit from the palliatives

The governor also announced that the one million face masks provided by the state government would be ready on Sunday and would be distributed to market men and women, artisans and civil servants