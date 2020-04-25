Gov. Obaseki replaces Chief of Staff

Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:46 pm


Uzamere, the new Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki

Speculations and doubts about the exit of Taiwo Akerele from administration of Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ended on Saturday evening with the appointment of a new Chief of Staff by the Governor.

The Governor replaced Akerele, who appointed as the Chief of Staff after his election in 2016 with  Osaze Ethan Uzamere who has been serving as his Executive Assistant.

Osarodion Ogie Esq. the Secretary to the State Government, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

He also revealed that Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment,

