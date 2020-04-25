Ikokwu 5: Wife of late Chima delivers baby boy

…..Activists to rekindle fight for justice for the late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikokwu 4 with new Rivers Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gobum Mukan

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Mrs Adaugo Ikwunado, the pregnant wife of late Chima, an auto-mechanic allegedly tortured to death by officers of E-crack Squad in Mile One Police Station, Port Harcourt, in December 2019 has been delivered of a baby boy.

The cheering news was broken by Enefaa Georgewill, Spokesman of Rivers Civil Society Organisation in his Facebook page.

The civil society Organization,has been in forefront in pushing for justice for the Ikwunado’s family.

Enefaa Georgewill in a telephone interview with our correspondent revealed that Mrs Ikwunado put to bed in Owerri, the capital in Imo State on Friday.

Our Correspondent learnt that her family opted to take her to Imo State despite the voluntary offer of free antenatal and postnatal medical care by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, OPM, for the purpose of close monitoring and other private considerations,

However, the delivery of the child has revived the call for justice for Ikwunado and the four of his apprentices who were detained with him, popularly known as the Ikokwu four, according to the human rights activist.

Georgewill assured that while former Rivers Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura handled the issue of justice for late Ikwunado and the Ikokwu four in a lackadaisical manner, there is hope that the situation will be different under Joseph Gobum Mukan, his successor, who has already pledged not to spare human rights abusers and corrupt elements in the police command.

According to him, the promise by the new Police Commissioner is a welcome news to activists and the issue of Ikwunado and the Ikoku four will be presented to him.

It will be recalled that Ikwunado, was allegedly tortured to death in the custody of the Eagle Crack Squad of the Rivers Police Command following his arrest on December 29, 2019, alongside four of his apprentices while test running two cars they were repairing.

The Police claimed the car was stolen, a claim that was later discovered to be false.