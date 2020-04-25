Just in: NCDC announces 114 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria

Nigerian Government on Friday confirmed 114 new cases of Covid-19 with the number of infections in the country passing the1000 mark.

Zamfara also joined the ranks of the states with the infection with two confirmed cases i n an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Friday evening.



NCDC said 80 of the new cases are in Lagos, while 21 are in Gombe.

Also five of the new cases are in Federal Capital Territory, two in Zamfara two in Edo one in Ogun one in Oyo one in Kaduna and one in Sokoto.

The new cases brings the total number of the infections in the country to 1095 as at 11:30 pm 24th April, according to NCDC. However, 208 of the cases have been discharged while 32 deaths have been recorded.

