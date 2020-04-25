Lockdown: Ogun to enforce use of face mask in public (+ new timetable)

Ogun State Government on Friday announced that it will make the use of face mask in public compulsory as part of its measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus into the state

According to the State Government, the enforcement of the use of face mask will begin from 1st May, 2020. It added that offenders will be punished according to the Law.

The State also released a new timetable for the lockdown as shown below.

*New Timetable for Covid-19 Lockdown by the Ogun State Government*

Saturday, 25th April, 2020- Total lockdown.

Sunday, 26th April, 2020- Total lockdown.

Monday, 27th April,2020-

Free period: 7am -2pm.

Tuesday, 28th April, 2020-

Total Lockdown.

Wednesday, 29th April, 2020-

Free period: 7am-2pm

Thursday, 30th April, 2020-

Total Lockdown.

Friday, 1st May, 2020

Free period: 7am-2pm

*The use of face mask is now compulsory and will be enforced from 1st May,2020. Offenders will however be punished according to the Law.

*Subject to further review by the State Government*