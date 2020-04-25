Man hacks father to death with axe in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the alleged killing of Mr Godwin Ezeofor, 70, by his 37-year-old son, Chigorom Ezeofor, with an axe.

The state Police Spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement in Awka on Saturday that the police would soon unravel the circumstances that led to the killing.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred at about 8:00a.m. at Umuezegoro Kindred, Unuchiana village, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area on Saturday .

According to him, the matter was reported at the Aguata Police Station by o ne Mr Timothy Ezeofor, the elder brother of the deceased.

“ Today, April 25 at about 9:45a.m., one Mr Timothy Ezeofor of Umuezegoro Kindred Unuchiana Village reported at Aguata Police Station that at about 8:am of same day, his elder brother namely Godwin Ezeofor, 70 years of the same address was allegedly murdered by his son, one Chigorom Ezeofor aged 37 years of the same address using axe.

“The complainant added that the suspect has been mentally ill for the past eight years,” the statement noted.

Mohammed said f ollowing the report, Police operatives attached to Aguata Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, Mr Ayeni Oluwadare, mobilised to the scene where they took photograph of the victim.

The police spokesperson said the deceased was later certified dead by a medical doctor in an undisclosed hospital while the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Mohammed noted that the axe was recovered as exhibit while the suspect, who “looked insane” was arrested and taken to the station for discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.